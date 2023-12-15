Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Meet Santa with a side of brunch in a charity event for Cudeca

Olivia's La Cala, a luxury restaurant located in La Cala de Mijas, is hosting Santa's Brunch, a chance to meet Santa and have brunch

Mijas

Friday, 15 December 2023, 12:34

Olivia's La Cala is getting in the festive spirit by offering a chance for children to meet Santa, alongside a brunch for the rest of the family. The event is taking place on 16 December at the hotel, and will last from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. The event is for the benefit of charity Cudeca. On top of meeting Santa and his giant helper, there is a range of children's activities, from arts and crafts to games and music. Gift bags will also be handed out filled with treats and gifts.

Owner of Olivia's La Cala, Elliott Wright, said, "We are very excited to present Santa's Brunch this year. It's a perfect opportunity for families to come together and enjoy an unforgettable Christmas celebration. Additionally, we are proud to collaborate with Cudeca, a charity that provides compassionate care to people with cancer and other serious illnesses."

While the children indulge in the Christmas activities, parents will be able to enjoy a brunch buffet featuring a wide variety of dishes including eggs, pancakes, waffles, French toast, fresh fruit, cheeses, meats, eggs Benedict, and desserts.

The brunch is priced at 16.50 euros per adult or child. Reservations can be made online at the Olivia's La Cala website or by WhatsApp to 608784367.

