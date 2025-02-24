Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested for throwing hot coffee in his girlfriend&#039;s face in Mijas
112 incident

Man arrested for throwing hot coffee in his girlfriend's face in Mijas

The incident happened in a cafeteria and other customers, upon observing the scene, reacted by restraining the man and calling the Local Police, who took him into custody

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Monday, 24 February 2025, 15:00

The incident happened in a café in Mijas, in the presence of other customers. A man allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee, which had just been served, into his partner's face in what appears to be a possible case of domestic abuse.

None of the witnesses looked the other way. According to sources, in addition to calling the Mijas Local Police, they held the individual in the bar until the arrival of the officers, who took him into custody for an alleged offence of causing injury.

The incident happened on the morning of 12 February. Officers went to the premises, located in the Butibamba area, after receiving a call. On arrival, they saw that several customers were holding the individual to prevent him from leaving.

The woman was reportedly found with a reddened face due to the high temperature of the coffee. She had stayed with a waitress, as she was very upset and still crying. As she explained to the police, her partner threw the drink at her in the middle of an argument.

The officers, as well as taking statements from other witnesses, checked the facts with the bar's security cameras. In addition to capturing the sequence, the cameras had also recorded how the rest of the customers reacted immediately to help the woman.

The victim, for her part, told the officers that she intended to file an official complaint. Once they had managed to calm her down, the officers took her to the health centre. The arrested man was handed over to the Guardia Civil.

