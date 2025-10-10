Man arrested for spitting on image of Christ in Fuengirola church

The National Police have arrested a 31-year-old African man who reportedly spat on the image of Christ in a church in Fuengirola on Thursday, 2 September. The suspect is being investigated for a hate crime and an offence against religious sentiments.

The incident happened early in the morning, when the man burst into the church "very upset" and "spitting on his way towards the altar area". He had entered the church during cleaning work, when one of the doors was open.

According to witnesses, the detained man spat at the figure of the crucified Christ and grabbed a piece of glass that covered the altar table with the "intention of smashing it". However, the shouts of two women inside the church stopped him and he fled the scene.

The priest reported the case to the police, who launched an investigation. The man was located and arrested in Mijas on 8 October. His case has been referred to the courts.