Man arrested in connection with 47 motorcycle and moped thefts in Fuengirola

National Police officers have arrested a man, 47, for his alleged involvement in the theft of 47 thefts of motorbikes and mopeds in Fuengirola. The suspect has appeared before a court and has been remanded in custody.

According to police sources, a significant increase in vehicle thefts in Fuengirola from last November until the beginning of this year led the force's theft unit to launch an investigation, called Operation Human Toy.

Officers found that the thefts took place near the Los Núcleos and El Boquetillo neighbourhoods, the vaulted area of the fairgrounds and the underground section of the Fuengirola river as it passes through the Costa del Sol town.

According to the investigation, the suspect would move the vehicles to adjacent streets on foot, in order to not be discovered by the owners, after which he would force the front casings to gain access to the ignition system and perform an ignition system 'bypass'.

Some of the thefts were unsuccessful due to failure to activate the ignition system. In those cases, the thief would leave the motorcycles close to the place where he found them, visibly damaged. When he did manage to carry out the operation, he would later leave the vehicles in outlying areas, but they would be found with missing parts.