Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man arrested in connection with 47 motorcycle and moped thefts in Fuengirola
Crime

Man arrested in connection with 47 motorcycle and moped thefts in Fuengirola

The suspect has been remanded in custody after police in the Costa del Sol town discovered his 'modus operandi'

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 12:58

National Police officers have arrested a man, 47, for his alleged involvement in the theft of 47 thefts of motorbikes and mopeds in Fuengirola. The suspect has appeared before a court and has been remanded in custody.

According to police sources, a significant increase in vehicle thefts in Fuengirola from last November until the beginning of this year led the force's theft unit to launch an investigation, called Operation Human Toy.

Officers found that the thefts took place near the Los Núcleos and El Boquetillo neighbourhoods, the vaulted area of the fairgrounds and the underground section of the Fuengirola river as it passes through the Costa del Sol town.

According to the investigation, the suspect would move the vehicles to adjacent streets on foot, in order to not be discovered by the owners, after which he would force the front casings to gain access to the ignition system and perform an ignition system 'bypass'.

Some of the thefts were unsuccessful due to failure to activate the ignition system. In those cases, the thief would leave the motorcycles close to the place where he found them, visibly damaged. When he did manage to carry out the operation, he would later leave the vehicles in outlying areas, but they would be found with missing parts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ban on hiking at popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to remain in place this summer
  2. 2 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  3. 3 Comic-Con San Diego Málaga expects around 60,000 visitors during first venture outside the USA
  4. 4 Watch live: Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  5. 5 Marbella confirmed as host venue for Spain's Davis Cup tie against Denmark
  6. 6 Marbella FC part ways with Sergio Castel after just one month at the club
  7. 7 Fuengirola firefighters sent to Valencia flood disaster zone last year recieve gold medal of honour
  8. 8 Four draws on the bounce for luckless Antequera CF
  9. 9 Fuengirola swimmer comes away from Spanish Championships with two silver medals

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man arrested in connection with 47 motorcycle and moped thefts in Fuengirola