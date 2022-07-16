Mayor of Mijas urges Junta to activate Level 2 of the Emergency Plan to attack the forest fire The councillor insists that it is essential to gather all the means available to tackle the fire, including Spain's Emergency Military Unit, as more residents were evacuated this Saturday evening

The mayor of Mijas, Josele González, has urged the Andalusian Government to activate Level 2 of the Forest Fire Emergency Plan given the speed with which the flames and the new evacuations are advancing. Residents of the El Chorro area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure from the A-404 towards Mijas and Alhaurín Golf.

"From Mijas we ask that Level 2 of the Emergency Plan for Forest Fires be activated by Junta de Andalucía", the socialist councillor said on his Twitter account, emphasising that taking this step was "essential” to have all the means available to stabilise the fire, including Spain's Emergency Military Unit.

González also claimed that the presence of more aircraft was missed "from the first minute" and pointed out that the fire has already affected 1,800 hectares of the mountains.