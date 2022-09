Low-cost company Plenoil has opened a new fuel station forecourt in Mijas, its seventh in the province of Malaga. The new service station is located on the La Torre industrial estate and is open from 7am to 9.45pm in the week and 10am - 3pm and 5pm - 8pm at weekends, creating three new jobs. The company now has 33 locations in Andalucía and anticipates opening another four in "the coming months"