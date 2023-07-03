Local businesses rush to the aid of Mijas-based animal rescue charity

The ACE/SHIN rescue centre for dogs and cats received their support after a one of the association's volunteers made an urgent appeal on a Facebook community group

The charity is hoping the new sign will make it easier for people to find the refuge.

Two local businesses stepped up to offer support to the ACE/SHIN dog and cat refuge in Mijas after one of the charity’s supporters made an urgent plea on a Facebook community group.

Along with vital food and money donations, the refuge was in desperate need of a new sign. The old one had been destroyed, which made it difficult for people to locate the centre in order to donate, or adopt one of the hundreds of dogs and cats in the care of the refuge.

Eyeprint, a design and printing firm based in La Cala de Mijas, came to the rescue with a brand new sign; while Tiny Fish, an advertising and marketing company, produced 1,000 sponsorship forms to be used in fundraising activities.

Founder Fabienne Paques, said, “The shelter had to make a difficult decision on whether to buy a sign post or feed the animals, but as always, the animals came first.

"I am so grateful to Eyeprint and Tiny Fish for their generosity. Now with the new brand sign and the sponsorship forms, it is hoped that more people will visit the centre and donate, volunteer, foster or adopt – all help is essential to the running of the shelter.”

ACE was set up in 1999 by Fabienne and her late husband, Dirk Itterbeek, and since then the centre has rescued and rehomed more than 27,000 unwanted, abandoned, and mistreated dogs and cats.

www.ace-charity.org