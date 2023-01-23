Love is in the air as Fuengirola welcomes return of initiative aimed at boosting local businesses Live Fuengirola with Love, which coincides with the town's St Valentine's Day celebrations, will include 30 activities that will take place in different locations throughout the municipality from Friday 10 to Tuesday 14 February

Fuengirola town hall and local traders are promoting a new edition of Live Fuengirola with Love, an initiative aimed at boosting commercial activity in the town.

The campaign, which coincides with the town's St Valentine's Day celebrations, was announced by the councillor for Fiestas, Isabel Moreno, and councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García, who said that the initiative will include 30 activities that will take place in different locations throughout the municipality from Friday 10 to Tuesday 14 February.

SUR

The programme, which will include live music, exhibitions, exercise and sporting events, and children’s activities, will be organised by the departments of Festivals, Culture, Sports, Equality, Senior Citizens and Youth in the streets, squares and municipal buildings.

The councillor pointed out that different areas will be decorated with murals, structures and love hearts so that people can take photographs and upload them to the council’s social networks with the hashtag Fuengirola con Amor.

The town hall is also inviting different associations, groups and residents to decorate their streets and facades with the theme of love. All participating establishments will be entered into a prize draw for the best design.

“Fuengirola is a lively and very active town that has a government team committed to all sectors, and specifically to the business fabric. This action is born from working side by side with our traders, who increasingly demand more activities to boost trade in the different neighbourhoods of Fuengirola,” he said.

Establishments interested in participating in the initiative can register until 25 January by sending an email to comercio@fuengirola.org.