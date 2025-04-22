Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lions' diabetes support group enjoys 'really successful' Easter bonnet event in Mijas Costa

The lunch raised more than 600 euros to help the volunteer-run group to continue offering free glucose testing and support for those with diabetes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 12:12

The diabetic support group of the La Cala de Mijas Lions held “a really successful” Easter bonnet lunch on Sunday 20 April at Bar Tuta in Mijas Costa, an event that it has been organising for more than 30 years.

More than 50 people attended the charity event, which raised more than 600 euros to help the volunteer-run group to continue offering free glucose testing and support for those with diabetes.

Guests enjoyed a buffet, hot cross buns and an afternoon of fun and games hosted by John Sharples, while prizes were given for the prettiest and most original bonnets.

The group’s founder, Anne Bowles, said: “With sunshine all day and the prettiest and most original hats well displayed, everything went well. Many thanks to Avalon, who gave us a very generous donation on the day to help sponsor the event, and to everyone who helped to make the day a success.”

