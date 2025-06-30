Lions continue to rally support for abandoned and mistreated donkeys in Mijas

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 30 June 2025, 10:36 Compartir

The Mijas-based Donkey Dreamland sanctuary has sent a heart-felt thankyou to the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club for a generous donation that has enabled the charity to construct a much-needed new paddock. The Lions, who have offered constant support to the shelter, visited the charity last week to deliver a cheque for 2,000 euros to help it continue to offer its services to abandoned and mistreated donkeys. Work on the “safe paddock”, which begins this week, is being carried out by the shelter’s volunteers.

“The construction of this paddock is something we have wanted to do for such a long time and thanks to this kind donation by the Lions, it will finally become a reality,” volunteer Richie O’Connor said.

O’Conner explained that the goal is to have a quarantine area where new arrivals can be kept separate from the other donkeys in their care.

“When donkeys arrive here, they are often not vaccinated or de-wormed. They are very scared and can be aggressive, so the key is to have an area where they can be safe and separate from the other donkeys,” he added.