Lions Club comes to the rescue of Mijas equine therapy centre

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

La Cala Lions Club has come to the rescue of the municipal equine therapy centre in Mijas by donating 2,000 euros for the purchase of a new horse, which will be used in children's therapy sessions. Following the death of one of the centre's horses last year, the Lions stepped in to "make a donation to the children of Mijas".

Romera, a 20-year-old mare, has already become a firm favourite among the children who attend the centre, which is located at the Costa del Sol Hipódromo racecourse.

Lions' spokesperson Max Bejerano said, "We were looking for quite a long time, because we knew that it had to be a very sensitive animal, and in the end, we found Romera. She is a very strong, but gentle horse."

The cheque was handed to the centre last week during a presentation that was attended by members of the Lions Club and the equine centre, and councillor for sport, Tamara Vera, who thanked the club, "especially Wynson Beswick", who supported the centre during her presidency last year.

"This precious gesture will help around 80 children and adults to improve their quality of life through equine therapy," the councillor said.

Vera pointed out the importance of these sessions, adding, "They offer numerous benefits, not only on a physical level, but also by increasing self-esteem, enhancing memory or reducing anxiety, among others."

The equine therapy classes are held from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 1pm, and from 4pm until 7.30pm.