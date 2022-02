La Cala Lions Club raised over 500 euros during its Burn's Night celebrations held at the Bridges Bar in Riviera del Sol last week. The evening included dinner as well as poetry and games hosted by John Sharples. The address to the haggis was given by Martin Thompson. A spokesperson for the Lions said, "All this was made possible thanks to our supporters and the staff at Bridges. It was a great way to begin the New Year and fundraising activities."