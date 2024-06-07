Almost 90 lifeguards monitoring the shoreline from 17 towers: this is the huge beach safety operation in Mijas this summer

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 7 June 2024, 08:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

A total of 87 lifeguards working in 17 watchtowers will form the rescue service this summer on the beaches of Mijas on the Costa del Sol. Specifically, the service will operate every day from 11am to 8pm on an uninterrupted basis from 3 June until 30 September.

As the Mayor, Ana Mata, recalled during a presentation, lifeguards are on duty all year round in the coastal area. However, in the summer, when the population of Mijas almost doubles, this operation increases exponentially, with the aim of providing the beaches of the town with the greatest possible safety and security. "The objective of the town hall is that both residents and visitors enjoy our coastline in the best conditions and with total guarantee of safety," said Mata.

This summer, the watchtowers will sport a refreshed look, and a brand new one has been set up at El Bombo beach, after the previous tower was destroyed by a storm last March. There will also be a rescue drone based on the beach of La Cala, which will serve the entire coastline.

To facilitate bathing for people with reduced mobility, four areas have been provided with shade and sun loungers for resting, as well as walking aids and amphibious chairs for accessing the sea with the assistance of lifeguards who are trained and specialised in caring for these users.

As for the Local Police, they will deploy officers in the transit areas and access points, in addition to a pair of officers on bikes who will cycle along the coastal path to ensure the well-being of all users.

Drought

During the high season, the 17 public toilets, foot showers, eight drinking fountains and the showers in the bathing areas adapted for people with reduced mobility will be operational, but not the rest of the showers.

"Due to the drought we are experiencing, the showers will not be operational. I appeal to everyone who goes to the beach this summer for a controlled and responsible use of water," explained Daniel Gómez, councillor for beaches.