Las Lagunas honours its patron with traditional pilgrimage on Sunday 26 May

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 24 May 2024, 08:49 | Updated 08:54h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Romeria de la Virgen de la Paz will take place in Parque El Esparragal on Sunday 26 May, a traditional pilgrimage held in honour of the patron of Las Lagunas. Organised by the department of festivities of Mijas town hall and the brotherhood of Jesús Vivo, the day will begin with a mass in the Iglesia de San Manuel de Las Lagunas at 10.30am, after which, the procession of typically decorated carts and pilgrims will accompany the effigy of the Virgin through the streets of the parish and on to the Esparragal park.

The romeria, which will precede the Las Lagunas fair, will offer a day of typical activities and live music, along with a free paella for all attendees. The event will offer all the colour and panache of a typical Andalusian festivity, including flamenco dancing, verdiales and choral performances, while the brightly decorated carts will be entered into the best decorated cart competition.

Today, Friday 24 May, a floral offering will be made to the Virgin of Peace at the San Manuel church at 8pm.

Councillor for fiestas, Silvia Marín, Said, "I want to thank the effort and dedication of both the parish priest and the brotherhood for their commendable work in organising this pilgrimage once again so that the brotherhood and the day-to-day life of the parish are closely linked.”