Watch as Italian mafia leader living under false identity is arrested outside his home in Fuengirola He is the subject of four international 'arrest and expedite' orders and has been on the run from Italian justice since 2015

He is allegedly a leading figure in the 'Ndrangheta mafia gang and he has been evading Italian justice since 2015. The National Police have just arrested the man who is the subject of four European' arrest and extradite' warrants and has been living in Fuengirola under a false identity.

Officers from the National Police detained him this Friday morning as he was leaving his home on a bicycle. At first he tried to tell them that it was a case of mistaken identity, but the police knew exactly who he was.

Their investigations had revealed that he represented several of the principle clans in the Reggio-Calabria region who were involved in preparing shipments of cocaine from Colombia and Italy and had become one of the main targets of Italian police forces.

Among other crimes, he is wanted for drug trafficking associated with mafia activity, money laundering, corruption and forging documents.

Trusted by several mafia groups

The police found that he had gained the trust of several mafia groups in the Calabria region, who used him to make personal contact with cocaine suppliers in South America and arrange the shipment of large quantities of drugs to Europe. The shipments were normally made by sea but sometimes by air.

He is also directly linked with a haul of 800 kilos of cocaine in Italy whch were seized by police in that country in different operations, and the recipients of the drugs were always members of the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta.

The investigators tracked him to Barcelona at first, but he was then discovered to be living in Malaga province under a different identity. When they confronted him in Fuengirola he showed them a fake Italian ID document and put up a fierce struggle when arrested.

He will now be extradited to his country of origin.