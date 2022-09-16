Work on new innovative tourist office in Fuengirola nearing completion The works began at the end of 2021, but the project has suffered several setbacks due to supply shortages and technical problems

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, visited the new municipal tourist office this week to inspect the progress of the work that is being carried on the centre, a facility that she said will “place the town at the forefront of tourist information technology”.

The mayor said that the work on the centre, which is located in Plaza Theresa Zabell, is in its final stages and should be ready to open by the end of this year.

The new information office will incorporate new innovative technology such as a humanoid robot for welcoming and attending visitors, a magnetic induction loop system to assist people with hearing problems, and a Chatbot system, which is designed to help solve user problems in an automated way without the need for human involvement.

Other technological equipment will include transparent holographic screens, an information video wall and an outdoor tourist information totem.

The project, which is financed by the town hall, will have an overall budget of more than 580,000 euros.

The works began at the end of 2021, but the project has suffered several setbacks due to supply shortages and technical problems, which forced the council to modify the contract and to grant an extension of the execution period of 98 days.

“Fuengirola will soon have an innovative new tourist office designed for the present and future of our town". Fuengirola is a top tourist destination, so our tourist services must always be at the forefront and have an unquestionable quality. These new technologies we will consolidate our destination as a place of excellence,” Mula said.