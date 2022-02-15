Fuengirola gamer has more than one million followers on Twitch IlloJuan is in the top five list of Spanish-speaking creators alongside ElXokas, Ibai Llanos, Auronplay and ElRubius who is from Mijas

Juan Alberto García, better known as IlloJuan or previously LMDShow, from Fuengirola, is one of Spain’s best known live video game streamers. Hemoved to Madrid to develop a career as a content creator after his humorous YouTube videos became a hit in 2015.

He signed with PlayStation Spain to do different collaborations and from there he began to livestream professionally with a focus on Twitch, Amazon’s live video platform.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2021, he exceeded one million followers on Twitch. He currently has 1.6 million and is in the top five list of Spanish-speaking creators alongside ElXokas, Ibai Llanos, Auronplay and ElRubius who is from Mijas.

IlloJuan is a native of Fuengirola, where he has lived practically his entire life. In 2021, he had a role as 'Er Kike', in Marbella Vice - a Spanish version of the video game GTA. He has also partnered with Adrián Maldonado (SpokSponha), who played Wanillo Kokunero.

Most of his content is related to the world of video games and he plays Minecraft and Rust as well as older games such as Resident Evil 4 and Bully Scholarship Edition. It is normal to see him live seven or eight hours in a row. Previously lloJuan studied Law and completed a Master's Degree in Criminal Law. He also had an internship in the Alhaurín de la Torre prison.