Iconic Mijas hotel postpones its reopening as La Zambra until an unspecified date in September

The idea was that it would be up and running by the summer, but delays have made that impossible. The old Hotel Byblos in Mijas, which has now been renamed La Zambra, has postponed its official opening until September.

The opening licence has been granted and all the other documentation for the new hotel approved, so all that remains now is to resolve an issue with the electricity connection. “It is always more difficult to get things done in August,” said hotel manager Joost Kruissen, for whom a delay of “barely” two months in a project which has taken two years can almost be considered a win.

Once the electricity is connected the hotel’s technicians need a couple of weeks to check all the systems, and this is why the opening has been postponed until next month although the management does not want it to be delayed any more than that.

“We hated having to announce that we couldn’t open in July and then again in August,” said Kruissen, but he insisted that everything else is ready for the first visitors when they arrive.

“We know how excited people are about the reopening of the hotel. New clients and some well-known former guests have told us. And there’s not long to go now,” he said.

The Byblos, which closed in 2015, has been completely modernised and, as La Zambra, will retain its classification as a luxury hotel. It is part of the Hyatt chain’s The Unbound Collection.

For decades the five-star Byblos Andaluz was a favourite among celebrities, royalty and politicians, with guests including the Princess of Wales, Julio Iglesias, the Rolling Stones, Antonio Banderas, the Saudi royal family, prime ministers, government ministers and personalities from all over the planet.

The new owners are hoping that within a short time, La Zambra will be able to boast of the same.

