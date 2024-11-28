Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Musical and artistic director of the Iberian Sinfonietta, Juan Paulo Gómez. SUR
Iberian Sinfonietta season continues with guitar concerto this weekend in Fuengirola
Music

Iberian Sinfonietta season continues with guitar concerto this weekend in Fuengirola

The free concert, held at the municipal auditorium on Saturday 30 November, has the participation of Seville guitarist Sergio Calero Fernández

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 28 November 2024, 21:16

The Iberian Sinfonietta concert season continues at the Palacio de la Paz auditorium in Fuengirola on Saturday 30 November, with the third performance in the cycle. Montenegro Airs, which starts at 7pm, is a guitar concerto by the Madrid composer Alejandro Román. The free concert, which will have the participation of Sevillian guitarist Sergio Calero Fernández, is directed by Juan Paulo Gómez, musical and artistic director of the Iberian Sinfonietta, who started this project in 2019 with a philanthropic objective based mainly on the dissemination of classical music in the community, the support of young performers and composers, as well as the programming of newly created works.

Born in Seville to a family of musicians, guitarist Sergio Calero Fernández has performed in festivals and concert cycles throughout Spain, as well as in England and Germany, as a soloist and in different chamber ensembles. In 2012, he won first prize at the Andrés Segovia international festival in Madrid.

Montenegro Airs is a work that intertwines tradition and virtuosity. It was commissioned by the Deutsche Gramophon record label for the Montenegro guitarist Miloš Karadaglić, and its structure is based on popular Montenegrin songs and dances.

