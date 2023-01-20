Hungry burglar stole credit cards from homes on the Costa to buy fast food A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in eight thefts from homes in Mijas and Fuengirola

The Guardia Civil police force has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in eight thefts from homes in Mijas and Fuengirola. According to a statement by the force, the suspect entered the houses mainly at night, while the residents were asleep, although he also entered some properties in the middle of the day taking advantage of any carelessness by the owners.

As well as stealing valuables and money, the detainee allegedly took credit cards which he later used to pay for fast food orders in an establishment in Fuengirola.

The investigation, carried out by members of the Guardia Civil in Marbella, led to the identification of the individual, of Romanian nationality, and his subsequent arrest for eight alleged offences of burglary inside homes and two of fraudulent use of credit cards.

The arrested man was taken to court, where he was ordered to be remanded in custody.