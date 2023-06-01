Housekeeper makes grim discovery of mummified body in Fuengirola According to the initial police investigation, the corpse could have been lying there undiscovered for around 12 months

Juan Cano Malaga

The mummified corpse of a woman has been found by a housekeeper at a home in Fuengirola. The grim discovery was made on Monday, and although the National Police have not yet been able to scientifically confirm the identity of the woman, all the evidence indicates that it is the owner and inhabitant of the house, an 86-year-old citizen of Japanese origin. According to the initial police investigation, the corpse could have been lying there undiscovered for around 12 months.

The housekeeper, who had not visited the property since last summer, telephoned the emergency services to report the macabre discovery. On arriving at the scene, police officers discovered the skeletal remains on the floor of a covered terrace of the home.

Given the nature of the case, officers from the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) were notified. According to sources consulted, no signs of forced entry, or evidence of a struggle or robbery, were found during a visual inspection of the property. Police say that they have not found any indication of the participation of third parties, so everything points to a natural death.

The police are now working to confirm the identity of the woman and are awaiting the results of the autopsy, which has been carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga. One of the aspects that the forensic examination must confirm is the absence of violence in the death, and the date on which this occurred.

The authorities are now trying to contact the woman’s family. According to investigators, the deceased has a brother and a niece, but both live in Japan.