Fuengirola exhibition to be extended by one week The free exhibition, which is currently on show in the municipal museum, highlights the history of humanity and science told through clay figures and three-dimensional models

Fuengirola has announced that the exhibition 'Plastihistoria de la Humanidad y la Ciencia', which can be visited for free at the municipal museum, has been extended until Wednesday 7 September.

The exhibition, which was due to close on 31 August, highlights the history of humanity and science told through clay figures and three-dimensional models (dioramas).

Created by the Educa Foundation, the exposition offers a trip through the history of mankind from the Phoenicians to ancient Rome, through to the Middle Ages, the renaissance and the 20th century, focusing on events like the discovery of the Americas to the French Revolution and the conquest of space, among other things.

The history of science section consists of a series of scenes made of plasticine that recreate milestones in the history of humanity related to inventions and scientific discoveries such as the telescope, the morse code and DNA.

Recognised by the Junta de Castilla y Leon, the Educa Foundation organises exhibitions and champions the promotion of studies and research that support new learning formulars through educational projects aimed at young people.

The exhibition can be viewed from Tuesday to Friday from 6pm until 10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am until 2pm.