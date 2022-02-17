Helloween and Sabaton added to line-up of this year’s Metal Paradise Fest The two-day heavy metal festival is part of the Marenostrum Fuengirola 2022 cycle of concerts held in the grounds of the Sohail Castle

German rockers Helloween, and Swedish metallic band Sabaton, have been added to the line-up of bands performing at the Metal Paradise Festival in the Sohail Castle in July, a two-day heavy metal extravaganza that is part of Marenostrum Fuengirola 2022.

Pioneers of the speed and power metal genres, this will be one of Helloween’s only European performances this year. The seven-piece band will perform music from their latest album, also titled Helloween, which has topped both the German and Spanish heavy metal charts.

Sabaton have chosen the festival for one of only two performances they will give in Spain in 2022. The band have gained a reputation as one of the greatest power metal bands in the world.

Most of the music on their nine albums focuses on war, and their impressive stage show utilises all sorts of military apparatus, including a German Panther tank. They are one of the most successful rock bands in Swedish history: their album, Carolus Rex, is the best-selling Swedish heavy metal album of all time.

Other bands appearing at the festival, which takes place on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 July, are Steel Panther, In Flames, Emperor and Cradle of Filth, among others.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Friday 18 February.

www.marenostrumfuengirola.com