Helicopters and specialist firefighters tackle new wildfire in Mijas, this Tuesday afternoon

The latest fire in the Malaga municipality of Mijas, specifically in the Entrerríos area. / PLAN INFOCA

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca (Infoca) brigade has reported a new forest fire this Tuesday afternoon, 27 September, in the Malaga municipality of Mijas, specifically in the Entrerríos area.

The blaze was reported at around 1.45pm and, at the moment, three helicopters are at the scene, supported by 68 forest firefighters, three operations technicians and two environmental agents.

More to follow...