Gunpoint bank robbery in Fuengirola

The thieves cut a hole in the wall from an adjoining premises and remained inside the branch until the first workers arrived

A large security presence has been deployed in Fuengirola and the surrounding areas to locate the perpetrators of a bank robbery at a Banco Sabadell branch in Calle Alcalde Clemente Díaz on Wednesday morning. The National Police, who are coordinating the operation, have mobilised a helicopter in the search.

In the early hours of the morning the criminals drilled a hole in the wall that separates the bank from another property and waited for the arrival of the workers.

The robbers – two hooded individuals – armed with at least one pistol, forced the workers to open the safe.

The National Police received a tip-off that a robbery was taking place at the branch and mobilised all available patrols, also alerting the Local Police and the Guardia Civil to block any escape routes.

It is not known at this stage whether any money was taken in the break-in.