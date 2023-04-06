Green light for private seniors' residence in Fuengirola The decision has caused controversy as residents' associations and opposition groups called for a publicly funded home

Marina Rivas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola council has given the green light for a new senior citizens' home to be built in the El Higuerón area.

Opposition parties and some residents' groups are unhappy, however, because the residence will be built and managed privately.

Locals have been campaigning for the town to have a new publicly funded and operated home. Some 3,000 have signed a petition asking for one.

Town hall officials said that they hope that a good percentage of the 120 spaces in the new centre will be available as part of the social security system through the Junta de Andalucía.