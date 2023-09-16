Golf is a main driver for economy as players from all over Europe flock to Mijas for start of high season

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

Visitors from more than 15 countries will descend on Mijas' lush greens for the start of the high golf season in the Costa del Sol town.

It officially started on 15 September and will last until November with players from all over Europe are set to compete on 12 courses with their 189 holes.

President of the Mijas Golf Courses Association, Domingo Gavira estimated 460,000 visits to the municipality every year during this period. "The average daily expenditure, including transport, accommodation and spending on the golf course, is over 150 euros, and the stays are usually longer than that of other types of tourism, so that it is between four and eight days," he added. "Golf is a main driver of the local economy, and is placing the Mijas brand on an international level."

It is two years since Mijas became the first Andalusian municipality to have its own golf brand under the slogan; Sol y Golf. The municipality is home to 17% of the golf courses on the Costa del Sol, making it one of the towns with the most golfing activity, second only to Marbella.