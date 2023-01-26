Fuengirola smashes glass recycling by adding another 25% in 2022 The amount of organic waste collected in the municipality during the past year had also risen

Fuengirola increased its glass recycling by 25 per cent in 2022, with a total of 2,362 tons collected last year compared to 1,789 tons in 2021. The achievement was announced by the councillor for Cleaning, Javier Hidalgo, who explained that the overall amount of selective waste collected in the municipality during the past year had also risen.

The councillor said that around ten per cent more organic waste had been collected in 2022 than in the previous year, while packaging had increased by 12 per cent compared to 2021, adding, “August was the month when the greatest quantity of selective waste was collected.”

However, Hidalgo pointed out that the collection of cardboard had decreased by four per cent compared to the previous year.

Hidalgo thanked the involvement of all residents and businesses for their “awareness” of the importance of recycling”.

“We ask again this year for the collaboration of everyone to make correct use of the selective containers so that Fuengirola continues to stand out for its image and the cleanliness of its streets,” the councillor said.