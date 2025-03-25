Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police arrest three people for stealing high-end vehicles they rented in Malaga and Granada provinces
Crime

Police arrest three people for stealing high-end vehicles they rented in Malaga and Granada provinces

The suspects would subsequently report the cars they rented as stolen and take them to an industrial warehouse on the Costa del Sol to be scrapped for parts

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:47

Under the framework of the Operation Dermo, Guardia Civil officers have arrested three suspects in relation to vehicle theft and subsequent faking of crime.

The investigation began last December following a complaint by an individual who claimed someone had stolen a vehicle he had rented from an establishment in the province of Granada.

The investigators discovered that the information provided by the alleged victim did not correspond to reality. As a result, the officers launched the operation that led them to a warehouse in Mijas, where they discovered parts of various vehicles, including the one that had been reported stolen in Granada.

It was then that they learned how the criminal organisation, of which the alleged victim was part, worked. They would rent high-end vehicles in Malaga and Granada provinces, specifically focusing on companies that would find it hard to control their services due to the amount of cars they managed. Then, the suspects would report a theft, while the vehicle in question would be transported to the Mijas warehouse. Once in the warehouse, the vehicle would be dismantled in order to be transported in parts to other countries.

At the moment, officers have located four stolen vehicles worth more than 200,000 euros. The investigation is, therefore, still open. The three detainees have been placed at the disposal of the courts.

