Fundraising lunch for Children of Ukraine with the Play restaurant and Costa Women The Play restaurant in Mijas is joining with the Costa Women association to raise money for the children of Ukraine

The Voices of Children Foundation are helping the children of Ukraine. / The Voices of Children Foundation

The Play restaurant in Calle El Chopo de Cosmopolis and the Costa Women association are organising a fundraising lunch on Thursday, 17 March at 1pm, to help raise money for the children of Ukraine through The Voices of Children Foundation

The restaurant is offering a three-course meal costing 35 euros per person which includes two glasses of wine, water and soft drinks. Ten euros will go to the Foundation.

The Voices of Children Foundation has been helping children affected by war since 2015. They provide psychological and psychosocial support to children. It helps them overcome the consequences of armed conflict and develop. Today, during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the foundation are providing non-stop assistance to affected children and families from all over the country, providing emergency psychological assistance, and assisting in the evacuation process.

To book: https://www.facebook.com/playmijas or call Ana-Maria: 608816739.

If you can't attend but would like to contribute towards the raffle please email ali@costawomen.com