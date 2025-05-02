Fuengirola's open-air museum is looking for a caretaker

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 2 May 2025, 18:08 Compartir

In July last year, one of the last works of art that Fuengirola has added to its streets was inaugurated. Since then, 'El alma del mundo' (the soul of the world), designed by the sculptor Tomás Castillo, has stood in Parque del Sol as a "memorial for all the victims of war, genocide and all kinds of violent barbarity".

Just a few months before that, another artistic structure was inaugurated, in this case on the promenade, close to the old chiringuito El Bote, which today is one of the most popular among the numerous pedestrians who pass through this area. It is also the work of Tomás Castillo and is made up of a spiral-shaped modular structure that forms a row of stainless-steel fish. The sculpture is more than three and a half metres high.

These are just two examples, but there are many more: the homage to the Seat 600 on the Los Boliches roundabout, the Mare Nostrum sculpture on the Mercacentro roundabout, the monument to La Peseta on the promenade, the sculpture dedicated to the Virgen del Carmen in Plaza Estrella de los Mares, or the sculpture 'Niños en la playa' (children on the beach) by José Gómez Guerrero.

In total, the town hall has an inventory of 51 works of art of this type scattered throughout the town, and all of them need special care.

"Fuengirola has a rich historical-artistic urban heritage made up of works of art which are exhibited in different parts of the town and which have increased in number over the years. These are artistic pieces created using different materials and of varying sizes, and it is a fact that, being outdoors, the conditions for their preservation are far from those of works kept indoors. They deteriorate more rapidly for a number of reasons, including atmospheric conditions (strong sun, heat and proximity to the sea), vehicle exhaust fumes and sometimes vandalism. It is necessary to proceed periodically to the cleaning, maintenance and conservation of these valuable pieces of the municipal historical-artistic heritage," says a report released by the town hall.

The council has announced a process that is in the tendering phase to contract a specialised service for the cleaning and maintenance of all of them.

This contract is worth 39,704.34 euros (excluding taxes) and will last for one year. The company that is finally selected will be obliged to draw up a maintenance plan for these works, including cleaning and any necessary minor repairs. It will also require regular monitoring that includes protection measures that "allows the conservation of the work and its correct exhibition, thus providing it with a visual plenitude that allows its artistic quality to be appreciated".

In this way, according to the council, "works which are now part of the urban landscape" will be restored.

Restoration plan

However, the specifications that will govern the contract make it clear that all corrective conservation work must be carried out by a restoration professional, who must make an "exhaustive" report on each of his or her interventions and the means used for them.