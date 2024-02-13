Fuengirola's new sports and leisure facility opens its gates to public this week

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 11:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the Gran Parque de La Loma, a new leisure space the size of three regulation football pitches, will open to the public on Friday 16 February at 5pm. The new 30,000-square-metre facility will become the Costa del Sol town’s largest recreational and sports area, offering a climbing wall, a seven-a-side football pitch, padel, tennis and volleyball courts, a BMX cycle course and children’s play areas.

The project also includes 16,000 square metres of landscaped gardens planted with 300 trees and some 11,000 plants and shrubs, along with picnic areas and a central plaza where activities and concerts will be staged.

The irrigation of the park has been carefully planned, taking into account the extreme drought situation that the Costa del Sol is currently facing. A tank has been installed that will be filled with non-potable water, which will be used to water the landscaped areas.

The park, which the council said will be an ideal place to promote healthy lifestyles and coexistence, had an investment of almost three million euros, 80 per cent of which has been contributed by the European Union (ERDF), while the remainder was financed by the town hall.