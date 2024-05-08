Fuengirola's international fair hailed a huge success due to big influx of visitors

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 11:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola has announced that the XXVIII international fair of the countries (Feria de los Países), which was held in the Costa del Sol town between 1 and 5 May, has been a “success” due to the “significant influx” of visitors and the “absence of serious incidents”.

Councillor for tourism José Luis Ponce said that the fair generated more than 1,000 jobs; adding that local hotels were “close to full”, and that the town’s hospitality industry “registered high activity” over the five-day festival.

“The international fair has been a success in terms of attendance, as we have all been able to see. It has been an overwhelming success thanks to the collaboration of all those involved, both the organisers and the visitors. It has also been a success in terms of safety, taking into account that we have had a very large influx of people. Obviously, there have been some incidents, but they have been solved efficiently, so we have to congratulate everyone that participated,” the councillor said.

Ponce also highlighted the improvements in terms of connectivity, “because despite the fact that the train has been widely used, there were extra services on key days”.

“The purpose of this fair is not just the festival itself, but to create work, generate activity and move the economy of the town, and that objective has been clearly met, as evidenced by the data we are collecting.”

Councillor for cleaning Cartmen Díaz added, “It has been five very hard days in terms of the work carried out by the municipal cleaning service, because Fuengirola has been full of people who have come from outside to enjoy the festivities, which also moved outside the fairground.”

Representatives from 33 different nations came together for the popular multicultural fair, which showcased the cultural and gastronomic traditions of the town’s diverse foreign population. Participating countries included Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain and India, Italy, Lebanon, Senegal and Sweden, among others.