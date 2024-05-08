Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Thousands of visitors enjoyed the festival. SUR
Fuengirola&#039;s international fair hailed a huge success due to big influx of visitors
Community spirit

Fuengirola's international fair hailed a huge success due to big influx of visitors

The town hall said the five-day festival generated more than 1,000 jobs; while local hotels were “close to full”, and that the hospitality sector “registered high activity”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 11:45

Compartir

Fuengirola has announced that the XXVIII international fair of the countries (Feria de los Países), which was held in the Costa del Sol town between 1 and 5 May, has been a “success” due to the “significant influx” of visitors and the “absence of serious incidents”.

Councillor for tourism José Luis Ponce said that the fair generated more than 1,000 jobs; adding that local hotels were “close to full”, and that the town’s hospitality industry “registered high activity” over the five-day festival.

“The international fair has been a success in terms of attendance, as we have all been able to see. It has been an overwhelming success thanks to the collaboration of all those involved, both the organisers and the visitors. It has also been a success in terms of safety, taking into account that we have had a very large influx of people. Obviously, there have been some incidents, but they have been solved efficiently, so we have to congratulate everyone that participated,” the councillor said.

Ponce also highlighted the improvements in terms of connectivity, “because despite the fact that the train has been widely used, there were extra services on key days”.

“The purpose of this fair is not just the festival itself, but to create work, generate activity and move the economy of the town, and that objective has been clearly met, as evidenced by the data we are collecting.”

Councillor for cleaning Cartmen Díaz added, “It has been five very hard days in terms of the work carried out by the municipal cleaning service, because Fuengirola has been full of people who have come from outside to enjoy the festivities, which also moved outside the fairground.”

Representatives from 33 different nations came together for the popular multicultural fair, which showcased the cultural and gastronomic traditions of the town’s diverse foreign population. Participating countries included Germany, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain and India, Italy, Lebanon, Senegal and Sweden, among others.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tickets go on sale for Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  2. 2 Why did Santa swap the snow in Lapland for the sunny Costa del Sol, some eight months before Christmas?
  3. 3 Malaga province olive trees no longer in the running for Unesco World Heritage recognition
  4. 4 Another bad day at the office for Malaga CF
  5. 5 As opening date is announced, around 40% of long-term spaces in new Benalmádena car park already snapped up
  6. 6 Why is Mother's Day celebrated in Spain today, the first Sunday in May?
  7. 7 Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre
  8. 8 Almost 1,000 participants enjoy third Olyimpic-style sports initiative for Malaga business start-ups
  9. 9 Fuengirola's international fair hailed a huge success due to big influx of visitors
  10. 10 Cártama police 'increase safety of public and officers' with new electronic temporary immobilisation weapon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad