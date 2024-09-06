Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of the remains excavated at the Finca del Secretario. SUR
Fuengirola will offer groups guided tours of its archaeological sites led by an expert
Heritage

Fuengirola will offer groups guided tours of its archaeological sites led by an expert

They will be able to visit the Finca del Secretario, Torreblanca thermal baths or the Roman settlement of Suel, guided by the archaeologist Ramón Hiraldo

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 6 September 2024, 15:55

The main archaeological sites of Fuengirola, such as the Finca del Secretario, the Roman baths of Torreblanca or the Roman settlement of Suel, are now open so that the municipality’s schools and educational centres and groups that request it can take guided tours led by an expert, specifically the archaeologist Ramón Hiraldo.

"The best way to disseminate this heritage is through an expert like Ramón Hiraldo, who has dedicated his whole life to studying what the Fuengirola of our ancestors was like. This is the opportunity offered to the schools and the different groups," explained culture councillor Rodrigo Romero.

In this way, interested groups can contact the culture or education departments to arrange guided tours. "This is an opportunity that should not be missed, especially by young people, because I believe that knowing our past will give us pride in our present. That is to say, we will be able to feel proud that we are part of that river of history and we are now at a point where we can look back and learn and understand how to value, which is essential to take care of our heritage and feel proud of what Fuengirola is," he said.

Along with this, Hiraldo explained that this informative project is complemented with small conferences offered, either in schools and institutes or in municipal facilities, where he will give talks accompanied by images, "so that people who want to experience the history of Fuengirola can learn about many of its chapters and even some of its protagonists, because the dissemination is not only a guided tour, but to get into the lives of its protagonists to live the story, understand it, interpret it and of course, to transmit it".

