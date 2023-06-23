Fuengirola unveils four new murals in El Boquetillo

The artwork, created by local artists Nesui, Kato, Lalone and Mon Devane, is part of an initiative which will include between 12 and 15 murals that have the sea as a common theme

One of the new murals in the El Boquetillo district.

The project has a budget of 173,000 euros, 80 per cent of which is financed by the EU's Edusi programme, while the council will fund the remainder.

The project has a budget of 173,000 euros, 80 per cent of which is financed by the EU's Edusi programme, while the council will fund the remainder.

The murals consist of a small child holding a paper boat, a girl playing with a starfish, an elderly lady with a basket of fish and a marine landscape.

Work on the next mural will begin on 11 July and it is expected that the entire project will be completed by October.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the district earlier this week with the councillor responsible for the Edusi project, Carmen Díaz.

“These new murals have been very well received by the local community, whom I want to thank for their support and for allowing us to use their facades to create this kind of open-air museum,” Mula said.