Councillor Isaac Vargas. SUR
Fuengirola town hall launches direct channel of contact for San Cayetano residents

The new service has been launched to help locals air their opinions concerning problems, or suggest measures to improve the district

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 8 December 2023, 07:58

Fuengirola town hall has announced a new channel of direct contact between the residents of the San Cayetano neighbourhood and the councillor responsible for the area, Isaac Vargas. The new service has been launched to help locals air their opinions concerning problems, or suggest measures to improve the district, either by e-mail (sancayetano@fuengirola.org), or on 952460750.

In addition, each Monday morning and Thursday afternoon, the councillor will visit different streets, parks, shops and businesses, "because direct contact with the residents is a priority for the council”.

The council is also encouraging residents to use the free mobile application, ‘Together Fuengirola advances', to report damage or problems in public spaces, which “will be dealt with in order of priority or need”.

The service is part of an initiative launched earlier this year to divide the municipality into sections to make it easier for residents to have direct contact with the town hall through their designated councillor.

“As the person in charge of this neighbourhood, my job is to verify that all municipal services work correctly, as well as to listen to the residents’ concerns and record incidents that need addressing,” councillor Vargas said.

