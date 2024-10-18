Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula during the meeting with the local residents earlier this week. SUR
Fuengirola town hall announces start date for renovation of Calle Feria de Abril
Fuengirola

A meeting was held with the residents of the street earlier this week, during which it was agreed that the remodelling work will begin on Monday 21 October

Tony Bryant

Friday, 18 October 2024, 15:50

Fuengirola town hall held a meeting with the residents of Calle Feria de Abril this week, which resulted in an agreement to start the remodelling work of the street on Monday 21 October, a project which will complete the comprehensive renovation of this area of the town.

This is an action that will involve the renovation of all the underground infrastructure, plus the installation of new paving, LED lighting, as well as the planting of around 20 new trees. The project will also entail the renovation of the playgrounds and dog park located between this street and the Plaza de la Hispanidad.

"We are talking about necessary work demanded by the residents of this area. It is a street located a few meters from the fairground that needed intervention, especially in its underground infrastructures,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.

The work, funded with surplus from the 2023 financial year, has a budget of 750,653.82 euros, which is about 190,000 euros less than the initial tender price, and has an execution period of 60 days.

