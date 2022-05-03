'Pet-friendly' Fuengirola extends adoption scheme to include free neutering of dogs and cats seeking new homes Until now, the town hall has financed the placement of an ID microchip, the processing of all documentation, as well as the mandatory vaccinations in an attempt to find suitable homes for the stray animals cared for at the municipal shelter

It is a boost to help find suitable homes for the stray animals cared for at the municipal shelter. File photograph. / PIXABAY

In a bid to make Fuengirola a top pet-friendly destination, the town hall is expanding its animal adoption initiative at the municipal shelter by implementing a free neutering project.

The new measure has been introduced to make the adoption of dogs and cats cost-free in an attempt to find suitable homes for the stray animals cared for at the shelter.

Until now, the town hall has financed the placement of an ID microchip, the processing of all documentation, as well as the mandatory vaccinations. Now it will take a step further by paying for the sterilisation of animals.

The adoption project, which is available to anyone who is registered in Fuengirola, found homes for 30 dogs during 2021.

The councillor for Health visits the municipal Zoosanitary Park in Fuengirola. / SUR

Since it was launched in 2019, the scheme has achieved a zero-euthanasia policy at the facility.

The initiative also includes an awareness campaign aimed at the younger generation to inform of the importance of animal welfare and the responsibilities of pet owners.

“Fuengirola is an animal-friendly town. That is why adopting a dog or a cat is free for those registered in the municipality. The objective of this measure is to encourage the people of Fuengirola to give these animals the chance of a home and a new life,” councillor for Health, Francisco Javier García Lara, said.