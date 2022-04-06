Fuengirola town hall announce winner of the International Illustrated Album Award The competition, with a 10,000-euro prize, received more than 150 proposals from artists from all over the world, including Argentina, Colombia, Great Britain, Mexico and Italy

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the winner of the first prize in the first edition of the International Illustrated Album Award - Ciudad de Fuengirola is the illustrator Esther García Peces, from Toledo, for the project ‘Oso y yo’.

The competition received more than 150 proposals from artists from all over the world, including Argentina, Colombia, Great Britain, Mexico and Italy.

The initiative was launched by the Network of Municipal Libraries, in collaboration with the OQO publishing house, and was designed to teach children the ethical, human and aesthetic values of Fuengirola.

The jury, who chose the work for the “quality and simplicity of the text and the level of illustration”, consisted of the councilor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero; Lola Marín, director of the Fuengirola Library Network; Marisa Núñez and Xoan Couto, from OQO; and Miryam Arjona, from the San Telmo School of Art in Malaga.

The first prize, which was presented by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, was 10,000 euros.

“The International Illustrated Album Award is an exciting project that promotes the Fuengirola Brand, and this will place us as a cultural reference, not only nationally, but also internationally,” the mayor said

The illustrated children’s book will be launched on October 24 to coincide with International Library Day.