Fuengirola starts urgent beach works to repair storm damage Contractors estimate the improvements will take approximately one week and be finished in time for Easter visitors to the town

More than a month after the last storm on the coast left a trail of damage, and taking advantage of the good weather, Fuengirola council has begun to make repairs to its beaches.

The 143,251-euro emergency works will restore the affected areas and include fixing the access points to the beach, moving or repositioning the shower platforms and repairing damage to the walls in the one-kilometre section between the Fuengirola river and the Gali Gali beach bar.

The company that has been awarded the contract is Hermanos Pérez Garrán SL, which estimates that the work will take about one week and be complete by Easter. The town mayor said the council had to assume responsibility for the works due to the inaction of the coastal authority.