Fuengirola receives new award for the excellence of its beaches

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola has been awarded the EcoPlayas 2024 flag, a new distinction that underpins the excellence of the beaches of the Costa del Sol town, an initiative organised by the technical association for waste management and environment (Ategrus).

The EcoPlayas flag values measures such as commitment to the environment and sustainability, water quality and cleanliness, equipment and services, accessibility, and the rescue and lifeguard services. It also assesses measures put in place to save water consumption in showers, the coastal aerial surveillance service using drones, as well as the installation of solar panels to supply power to the surveillance towers.

This latest distinction, awarded by a jury made up of experts from the sector, is in addition to the Blue Flags, the Q for Quality and the S for Sustainability and Accessibility that Fuengirola has already received for many of its beaches.

“The quality of our coastline is something which no one doubts. All national and international organisations recognise the excellent public and private services that we provide on all of our beaches. Now, we treasure one more award that is very important. Receiving this new flag means that we are continuing to work so that our coastline continues to be recognised as one of the best in the country,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.