Members of the participating associations at the launch of the initiative. SUR
Community spirit

Fuengirola promotes local social and support associations with awareness market

Some 16 organisations are taking part in the event from 14-16 November in order to help raise funds that will enable them to continue their important work

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 15:54

Fuengirola town hall is again promoting the municipality’s network of associations and volunteer-run organisations with the eighteenth instalment of the awareness market. This year, some 16 local associations are taking part, offering handmade and second-hand goods at affordable prices to raise funds that help them continue their important social work in the Fuengirola area. This initiative also aims to raise awareness of the daily work carried out by the various social and support associations that make up Fuengirola’s community network, and to recruit new volunteers.

The associations taking part include Adintre, AECC, AFA, Afesol, Amisol, Cáritas, Cooperación Honduras, ONCE, Mujeres en Igualdad, Fuensocial, Mejor en Familia, among others.

The event will take place in Plaza de la Constitución from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 November.

“I would like to invite the people of Fuengirola to visit Plaza de la Constitución over the coming days and support the work of each of these associations, as they all do an incredible job for the benefit of everyone,” councillor Cristina Bornao said.

