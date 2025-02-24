Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station The lift, used by around 11 million people a year, has been out of order for several months, causing a serious accessibility problem for people with reduced mobility

Tony Bryant Monday, 24 February 2025, 09:09 Compartir

The secretary general and the vice-secretary of the Popular Party (PP) in Fuengirola, Carmen Díaz and Francisco José Martín, respectively, have demanded that the central government repair the lift at the Cercanías train station in Los Boliches. This infrastructure, used by around 11 million people a year, has been out of order for several months, causing a serious accessibility problem for people with reduced mobility.

In an attack on the Prime Minister last week, Díaz said, “Pedro Sánchez does not care about Fuengirola. He is more concerned with gaining the favour of pro-independence parties than with the real problems of the people. His government is not capable of fixing a simple lift, but the problem is that his disdain is seriously detrimental to people with reduced mobility. If he insists on staying in power without gaining the majority trust of the Spanish people, at least he should manage the infrastructures that are under his responsibility.”

Many local residents have turned to social media to complain about the situation at the station on the C1 Malaga-Fuengirola line, and the media has also highlighted this problem, describing it as a “permanent disaster”.

Councillor Martín said that “despite this clamour, the PSOE in Fuengirola is silent" and does not seem sensitive to the problems that these incidents represent for the mobility of Fuengirola residents and visitors, as well as for the image of the town as a first-rate tourist destination.

“The PSOE does not work for the people of Fuengirola. They only contribute tension and confrontation. They should stand alongside the rest of our neighbours in this just demand, which the government avoids,” Martín added.