Fuengirola police chief arrested on coercion and failure to prosecute crime charges

Along with the 63-year-old National Police commissioner, investigating officers have also arrested a well-known businessman in the area who works in the real estate sector

The commissioner of the National Police force in Fuengirola, José María Tocornal Blanco, 63, has been arrested this Monday morning (6 March) for his alleged participation in crimes related to the omission of the duty to prosecute crimes and coercion.

According to sources close to the investigation, after his transfer to the police headquarters, he faces being removed from his position, have his salary suspended and a disciplinary file will be opened.

Along with the commissioner, the National Police have arrested another well-known businessman in the area, a 58-year-old, who works in the real estate sector.

Tocornal, joined the National Police force as an inspector in 1983 and was officially installed as commissioner in Fuengirola in January 2018, replacing José Manuel Caamaño Sánchez.

He was stationed in Bilbao until 1992 and later in Huelva, where he worked as an inspector until his promotion. In 2008, he was appointed head of the provincial citizen security brigade in Huelva city and in 2011 moved to be become head of the Lucena-Cabra police station in Cordoba province.

The matter is now in the hands of the Investigating Court number 3 of Fuengirola.