The no smoking day initiative is announced by the town hall and the AECC. SUR
Fuengirola organises awareness event to help stamp out smoking

In order to mark World No Tobacco Day, the town hall and the leading Spanish cancer charity have organised a walk under the banner ‘Life is Better Without Smoke’

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 09:52

Fuengirola will host an awareness walk on Friday 30 May to mark World No Tobacco Day (31 May), a day created by the World Health Organization in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes. Under the banner of ‘Life is Better Without Smoke’, the march will begin at 9.30am (registration) in Plaza Pedro Cuevas, Los Boliches, and will set off at around 10am to Plaza Rosario, where information stands will be set up and talks and activities will take place to raise awareness about the risks associated with smoking.

The initiative was announced by urban ecology councillor José Sánchez, along with Manuel Jiménez and Elena Ibarra from the Spanish cancer association, AECC.

Additionally, the town hall has announced it has signed a new agreement with the AECC to declare Plaza Rosario a smoke-free zone, joining Plaza de España, which already holds this designation from the association.

"In collaboration with the primary health centres in Fuengirola, Los Boliches, and Los Pacos, we will carry out initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the importance of not smoking. A series of talks will be delivered by specialist doctors to raise awareness among the public, as well as to promote a healthy, smoke-free lifestyle,” Sánchez explained.

For her part, Elena Ibarra, a health prevention and promotion officer at the AECC, said, “We have been promoting the creation of smoke-free spaces within municipalities in Spain for years. Here in Fuengirola, we already designated one smoke-free area last year, and this year we are designating a new one. This is extremely important for us, as it helps to de-normalise tobacco and vaping use among the general population, and especially among children and young people."

