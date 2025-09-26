Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fuengirola offers free bus service for this Sunday's San Rosario pilgrimage

The town hall will provide the transport link, running every 30 minutes, to Parque El Esparragal in the neighbouring municipality of Mijas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 26 September 2025, 08:08

Fuengirola town hall will provide a free bus service to Parque El Esparragal in the neighbouring municipality of Mijas during the Romería del Rosario, which takes place on Sunday 28 September. The announcement was made by mobility councillor Isabel González, who invited all Fuengirola residents and visitors to join this traditional pilgrimage in honour of the town’s patron.

The special bus service will consist of two buses running every 30 minutes, linking Fuengirola town centre with the park from 9.30am until 9.30pm outbound, and from 10am until 10pm on the return journey.

The buses can be boarded at the following stops: Avenida Condes de San Isidro (Pasaje Camboria – Plaza Reyes Católicos – town hall), Avenida Santa Amalia (in front of the mosque), Paseo de Poniente (in front of Skandia estate agency), and Parque El Esparragal.

Councillor González announces the bus service. SUR

Once at the Mijas recreational area, attendees will enjoy a traditional day of fun, activities and entertainment. The council has pointed out that fires and barbecues will not be permitted. However, there will be a bar offering food and drinks, with proceeds going this year to the AFA Alzheimer’s association.

“We invite everyone to make use of this free transport service for the romería and to enjoy a day of togetherness accompanying our patron saint,” the councillor said.

The timetable for the free bus service can be consulted in the official feria programme, available at municipal buildings, or it can be downloaded from the town hall’s tourism website: https://turismo.fuengirola.es

