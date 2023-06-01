Fuengirola museum hosts collective art and restoration exhibition

The exhibition includes work produced by both teachers and students of municipal workshops, and also includes an area dedicated to the binding and restoration of books

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola museum is currently hosting a collective exhibition of works of art from various municipal plastic arts workshop courses. The collection, which can be viewed until Sunday 11 June, includes works from the engraving, painting, sculpture and ceramics workshops held at the Casa de Cultura.

The exhibition, which is free to visit, includes work produced by both teachers and students of the workshops, and also includes an area dedicated to the binding and restoration of books, as well as to the benefits of recycling and reprocessing materials for use in art.

The collection was inaugurated by the councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, who said, “A great effort has been made by teachers and students in order to present an attractive exhibition. Now in its sixth year, this initiative shows a leap of quality in terms of imagination and affection for art. We should feel very proud of the artistic result, which is the fruit of the great work they do”.

The collection can be viewed from Tuesday to Friday between 5pm and 9pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm.