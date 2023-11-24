Fuengirola looks to Roman past to reinforce its cultural attractions for visitors

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

The forecast is that the attraction could be open to the public by spring, with walkways and information panels currently being installed on the 4,000 square metre site.

The Torreblanca hot springs have been listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) by the Junta de Andalucía regional government since 2005. Remains found on the site reveal that they were in operation until the 4th century AD. From then on they were repurposed for the manufacture of salt and dyes, according to the experts. And after this (5th and 6th centuries) the area changed its use again and became a necropolis, with around 30 tombs being found on the site.

For years, the town hall fought to buy out valuable historical land from private ownership and make it public, since it was a private area of land that had been virtually abandoned.

The town hall achieved this milestone in 2017. To achieve public ownership, it had to resort to a forced expropriation.

Finally, at the end of last October, work began to convert them into visitor centres, with the aim of opening them next spring. The works include the development of a pathway through this 4,000 square metre property, which will show the archaeological remains in all of its glory along with information panels to go with it.

The town hall has a grant amounting to 267,136.36 euros from the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía for being a Tourist Municipality. The works will take place in two phases. Currently, work is being carried out in the first and most important site. This first part will involve improving accessibility; the installation of walkways to pass through the archaeological remains; the installation of information panels at the site, which give a brief background and history; and the installation of lighting, toilets as well as building a more attractive entrance to attract visitors.

Afterwards, according to the mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, phase two will be carried out, "which has been worked on for several months by the Cultural sector and is still being studied by archaeologists. Its purpose is to provide a definitive solution to the walls that are temporarily put up."