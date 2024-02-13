Fuengirola investigates possibility of connecting groundwater wells to the supply network

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 17:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola town hall is carrying out studies of the groundwater wells that exist in the town to evaluate the possibility of connecting them to the supply network, “as long as they meet the quality requirements necessary for human consumption”. The initiative is already taking shape in a catchment located under the town’s fairground, where the municipal water concessionaire, Gestagua, is currently installing a pipeline that connects its flow to that of the municipal water system.

Gestagua has carried out a technical study of the flow, which, according to the council, shows that this could provide about 1,000 cubic metres of water per day, or five per cent of municipality’s daily water consumption.

The analysis carried out by the technicians has suggested that this well “has quality levels that could be suitable for human consumption by applying a regular disinfectant treatment”: the town hall has now begun the process with the relevant health authorisations to guarantee its incorporation into the general network in a safe way.

“The decrees of the Junta de Andalucía are already beginning to offer the possibility of using these wells for human consumption. We are already working so that, when necessary and possible, we can do so. In fact, we are conducting surveys in several parts of the municipality so as not to depend exclusively on the La Concepción reservoir,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.

Regenerated water

The mayor said that the council will also continue with the procedure for the use of regenerated water from the Cerros del Águila wastewater treatment plant for cleaning public spaces and for the irrigation of parks and gardens.

Mula explained that the measures are included in the municipal action plan against drought, which includes different restrictions on the use of water in the municipality highlighted in the decree by the regional government to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent.