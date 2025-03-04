Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the jazz concerts in Fuengirola last weekend. SUR
Fuengirola international jazz seminar deemed a &#039;resounding success&#039;
Music

Fuengirola international jazz seminar deemed a 'resounding success'

Last weekend's event attracted music students from Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium and the USA. There were also 30 from the Valencia region of Spain who lost their musical instruments and everything else during the devastating 'Dana' storms last year

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 11:39

According to culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, despite the inclement weather that hit the coast last weekend, the XXI international jazz seminar held for the first time in Fuengirola was a "resounding success". The event, which was part of the town’s festivities organised to celebrate Día de Andalucía (28 February), attracted more than 100 music students from Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium and the USA. Romero explained that in addition to the workshops and talks, the different concerts, held at The Speakeasy, the Maxy nightclub and the municipal cultural centre, were all “full to capacity”.

"The jazz seminar has been a very positive experience both for us and for the organisers, whom I want to thank for trusting Fuengirola to host it for the first time. Most of the students came from outside Spain, but I also want to highlight the presence of about 30 Valencian students, who lost their instruments and absolutely everything because of the 'Dana' flooding disaster. They came with their families and they were offered free tuition so that they could enjoy jazz and spend a fantastic weekend in Fuengirola,” Romero said.

The councillor explained that due to the success of the seminar, Fuengirola is looking forward to repeating it next year. “I am sure that there will be no problem for us to agree with the organisers to host it again next year,” he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Renowned Irish guitarist to give two free concerts in Malaga
  2. 2 Friends rally to help Costa del Sol chimney sweep after theft of tools worth more than 10,000 euros
  3. 3 Bikers host Andalucía Day event for clients and staff of much-loved Malaga association
  4. 4 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  5. 5 More than 2,000 athletes to compete in Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championships on the Costa
  6. 6 Malaga teenager becomes youngest-ever Premier Padel champion
  7. 7 Mobile breast screening unit to visit east of Malaga province
  8. 8 Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone
  9. 9 Tour title remains elusive for Alejandro Davidovich after yet another final defeat
  10. 10 Costa del Sol Olympian set to compete in reality TV show Supervivientes

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola international jazz seminar deemed a 'resounding success'