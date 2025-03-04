Fuengirola international jazz seminar deemed a 'resounding success'

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 11:39 Compartir

According to culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, despite the inclement weather that hit the coast last weekend, the XXI international jazz seminar held for the first time in Fuengirola was a "resounding success". The event, which was part of the town’s festivities organised to celebrate Día de Andalucía (28 February), attracted more than 100 music students from Germany, Portugal, France, Belgium and the USA. Romero explained that in addition to the workshops and talks, the different concerts, held at The Speakeasy, the Maxy nightclub and the municipal cultural centre, were all “full to capacity”.

"The jazz seminar has been a very positive experience both for us and for the organisers, whom I want to thank for trusting Fuengirola to host it for the first time. Most of the students came from outside Spain, but I also want to highlight the presence of about 30 Valencian students, who lost their instruments and absolutely everything because of the 'Dana' flooding disaster. They came with their families and they were offered free tuition so that they could enjoy jazz and spend a fantastic weekend in Fuengirola,” Romero said.

The councillor explained that due to the success of the seminar, Fuengirola is looking forward to repeating it next year. “I am sure that there will be no problem for us to agree with the organisers to host it again next year,” he said.